Politics
INEC to hold Rivers supplementary elections Saturday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold supplementary elections in Rivers State’s polling units where the exercise was suspended on February 25.
The commission suspended elections in Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies over violence and voter intimidation.
The Rivers State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by the INEC’s spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Geraldine Ekelemu, said the elections would be conducted in 42 polling units and at Registration Areas 04 and 07 in Khana/Gokana.
READ ALSO: Tonye Cole accuses PDP of voters’ intimidation, suppression during Rivers election
He added that the elections would hold in 377 polling units and in Registration Areas 05, 10 to 18 in the Port Harcourt II constituency.
The REC urged voters to turn out en-masse on Saturday to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner.
