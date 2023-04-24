Interim boss Stellini sacked after four games with Spurs

Interim manager Cristian Stellini has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after just four matches in charge.

Stellini took charge following the departure of Antonio Conte who left the club by mutual content earlier this year.

The decision to sack Stellini comes a day after Spurs were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs’ performance has been described by chairman Daniel Levy as “wholly unacceptable”.

48-year-old Stellini was appointed on 26 March after Conte’s 16-month spell as Spurs boss came to an end.

Ryan Mason, who worked under Stellini and took charge when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021, succeeds him.

Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle, where they trailed 5-0 after 21 minutes, was a significant blow to Spurs’ hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

“It was devastating to see,” added Levy.

“We can look at many reasons why it happened and while myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind both Newcastle in third and Manchester United in fourth.

