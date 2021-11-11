‘Investment in gas a top priority for Nigeria,’ Buhari assures investors

President Muhammadu Buhari told investors on Thursday that investment in gas remains a top priority for the country because of its huge benefits in terms of returns and utility.

The President, according to a statement issued by its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he met with Chief Executive Officer of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, in Paris, France.

He said Nigeria had made huge investments in gas and would continue to create enabling opportunities for expansion while looking at improving alternative sources of energy.

The President stressed that was mindful of the target of zero emission by 2060, and had already started putting in place necessary structures that would ensure balance and safety for citizens and the global community.

In his remark, the Total chief executive said the oil giant was greatly encouraged by the interest and support for investors in the country and would continue to explore and pursue opportunities of mutual interest.

Pouyanne noted that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under its present Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, had provided a strong support base and partnership for growth.

He assured the President that investments in the gas sector would be sustained with consideration for renewable energy.

