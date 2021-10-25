Investment in Nigeria’s capital market up by 0.12% as shareholders gain N20bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N20billion following a 0.12 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday.

The total investment at the bourse rose by N20billion to close at N21.81 trillion compared to N21.79 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index was up by 51.48 basis points to rise from 41,763.26 achieved on Friday to 41,814.74 today.

Investors traded 674.49 million shares valued at N7.59billion in 5,432 deals on Monday.

This topped the 510.18 million shares worth N5.86billion that exchanged hands in 5,485 deals last week.

PZ topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.55kobo to move from N5.90kobo to N6.45kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price was up by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Unilever’s share price increased by N1 to move from N14.50kobo to N15.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mansard gained N0.15kobo to end trading with N2.46kobo from N2.31kobo per share.

Cutix share price was up by N0.35kobo to move from N6.05 to N6.40kobo per share.

Abbey led the losers’ table after shedding 9.47 percent from its share price to drop from N0.95kobo to N0.86kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price declined from N0.47kobo to N0.43kobo per share after losing 8.51 percent in its share price.

Regal Insurance share price lost 7.32 percent to end trading at N0.38kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

C&I Leasing’s share price declined from N4.70kobo to N4.40kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo from its share price during trading.

NGX Group completed the list as its share price lost N1.40kobo to end trading at N20.60kobo from N22 per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 350.54 million shares worth N4.34 billion.

Ecobank shares were traded at a volume of 45.64 million and valued at N347.79 million.

Universal Insurance was next with 33.91 million shares traded at a cost of N6.78 million.

Transcorp reported 32.57 million shares worth N33.20 million, while GTBank recorded over 21.47 million traded shares at a value of N614.37 million.



