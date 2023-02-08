Investors earn N69.33bn, as stock market recovers from loss

The Nigerian stock market recovered from Tuesday’s loss with a 0.23 per cent rise in the equity capitalisation on Wednesday, which reflects a N69.33 billion gain.

Following the growth, the market capitalisation closed at N29.64 trillion, above the N29.57 trillion it settled at on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 127.29 basis points to move from 54,299.76 to 54,427.05 ASI.

Investors exchanged 151.58 million shares on Wednesday in 2,974 deals valued at N1.81 billion.

At the end of the previous trading session, investors exchanged 200.03 million shares in 4,380 deals worth N7.62 billion on Tuesday.

Tripple Gee led the gainers’ list with a N0.10kobo rise in share price to move from N1.05 to N1.15kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance gained N0.11kobo to move from N1.17kobo to N1.28kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value was up by 3.45 per cent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Investors lose N37.02bn amid sell-off in Japaul Gold, UAC Nigeria

Mansard share traded upward by 2.50 per cent to rise from N2 to N2.05 per share.

African Prudential gained N0.15kobo to close at N6.25kobo, above its opening price of N6.10kobo per share.

TransExpress topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.76 per cent to drop from N0.82kobo to N0.74kobo per share.

Transcorp share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.26kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

Courtville lost 6 per cent to end trading with N0.47kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

Prestige’s share dropped from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 4.76 per cent during trading.

UPDC REIT lost N0.15kobo to drop from N3.40kobo to N3.25kobo per share.

Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 20.03 million shares valued at N4 million.

Transcorp traded 18.68 million shares worth N24.61 billion.

GTCO sold 17.02 million shares worth N427.73 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 15.62 million shares valued at N23.90 million, while UBA traded 7.73 million shares valued at N64.68 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now