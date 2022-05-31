Investors lose N421.5bn as Nigerian Breweries, others drag stock market down

The Nigerian capital market extended its bearish run following the crash in the equity capitalization by 1.45% on Tuesday.

Consequently, the total investments in the capitalisation dropped by N421.5 billion from N28.98 trillion posted on Monday to N28.56 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 781.86 basis points to close at 52,990.28, down from 53,772.14 recorded on Monday.

Investors traded 318.27 million shares valued at N3.71 billion in 5,190 deals on Tuesday.

The number of transactions fell short of the 27.56 billion shares worth N194.34 billion which exchanged hands in 4,586 deals the previous day.

Transcohot led the gainers with N0.40kobo to move from N5.85kobo to N6.25kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.19kobo to move from N3.76kobo to N3.95kobo per share.

CWG’s share was up by 5.05 percent to end trading with N1.04 from N0.99kobo per share.

ETI gained N0.60kobo to close at N12.50kobo from N11.90kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price appreciated by 4.81 percent to rise from N1.04 to N1.09 per share.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N6.90kobo in its market price to drop from N69.30kobo to N62.40kobo per share.

NNFM’s share dropped by N1.15kobo to end trading at N10.55kobo from N11.70kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price was down by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.30kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price fell by 6.98 percent to drop from N0.43kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Also, Multiverse lost 4.76 percent of its market price to drop from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 86.74 million shares valued at N1111.72 million.

Jaiz Bank followed with 22.76 million shares valued at N20.25 million.

Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 20.02 million shares worth N5.02 million.

FCMB sold 19.75 million shares worth N68.50 million, while Sterling Bank traded 17.16 million valued at N25.70 million.

