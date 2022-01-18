Investors pocket N138.05bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish trading

Nigerian stock market ended its bearish run on Tuesday following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.57 percent at the close of the day’s business.

Consequently, investors pocketed N138.05 billion as the equity capitalization rose from N23.92 trillion to N24.05 trillion on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 256.23 basis points to close at 44, 655.89 compared to 44,399.66 posted on Monday.

Investors traded 235.23 million shares worth N1.91 billion in 4,151 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 214.31 million shares valued at N2.68 billion that exchanged hands in 4,410 deals the previous day.

Sky Aviation leads the gainers’ list with the share price rising by N0.53kobo to move from N5.30kobo to N5.83kobo per share at the end of trading.

Courville’s share price increased by 8.57 percent to end trading with N0.38kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by 8.33 percent to move from N0.36kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

Dangote Cement gained N1.25kobo to move from N17 to N18.25kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N30bn as Nigeria’s stock market’s bearish trading reaches third day

Berger Paint’s share price was up by 5.84 percent to end trading at N8.15kobo from N7.70kobo per share.

NEM led the losers’ table with its share price declining from N3.96kobo to N3.63kobo per share after shedding N0.33kobo in its share price.

Sunu Assurance share price depreciated from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent in share price during trading

Regal Insurance share value dropped by 4.26 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 4 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Wapic completed the list after shedding 3.92 percent from its share price to drop from N0.51kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 38.10 million shares worth N40.1 million.

GTCO traded 18.73 million valued at N476.48 million.

Jaiz Bank followed with 14.98 million shares valued at N9.81 million.

Ecobank sold 14.49 million shares worth N126.34 million while First Bank traded 13.41 million valued at N161.06 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now