Lagos govt threatens to sanction companies, employers over tax returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Tuesday threatened to penalise businesses that failed to file their 2021 tax returns by the end of the month.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Ofiicer, Adejuwon Osunnuyi, the agency gave companies operating in the state a January 31 deadline to file the tax returns or face sanctions.

Section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended), requires businesses and employers operating in Lagos State to pay taxes.

The statement read: “The only available platform for filing of annual income tax returns in Lagos State is the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax.lirs.net. The e-Tax portal is built for convenience of taxpayers, is easy, convenient and safe. All businesses and employers of labor are advised to use the e-Tax portal to file their returns.

“Taxpayer ID of all employees is compulsory for the annual income tax returns to be successful filed on the e-Tax portal. Therefore, all employees and taxable persons within the State are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) and file their individual annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal.”

