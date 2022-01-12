NGX: Transcorp, First Bank lead trading as investors pocket N403.8bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N403.8billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.70 at the close of business on Wednesday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization rose from N23.63 trillion recorded on Tuesday to N24.03 trillion at the end of today’s trading.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 749.52 basis points to close at 44,608.82 compared to 43,859.3 posted the previous day.

Wednesday’s trading closed with investors trading 266.32 million shares worth N3.82 billion in 4,502 deals.

This was lower than 294.53 million shares valued at N6.76 billion that exchanged hands in 4,501 deals on Tuesday.

Jaiz Bank led the gainers’ table as its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.60kobo to N0.66kobo per share at the end of trading.

Academy’s share price appreciated by 10 percent to end trading with N0.66kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s stock was up by 8.70 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price appreciated by 8.33 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ chart with its share price declining from N0.69kobo to N0.63kobo per share after shedding 8.70 percent in its share price.

Regal Insurance’s share price dropped from N46kobo to N0.42kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent from its share price.

Sunu Assurance share price fell by 8.11 percent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

AIICO lost 3.70 percent in share price to end trading at N0.78kobo from N0.81kobo per share.

Neimeth completed the list after shedding 3.23 percent from its share price to drop from N1.86kobo to N1.80kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 89.01 million shares worth N89.87 million.

First Bank traded 30.49 million valued at N365.71 million.

Jaiz Bank followed with 14.20 million shares valued at N8.97 million.

Sterling Bank sold 11.69 million shares worth N17.70 million while GTCO traded 9.83 million valued at N250.31 million.

