IPOB accuses Gov Soludo of using EBUBEAGU as guise to persecute innocent residents

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, to put an end to what they dubbed the “random” killings of innocent people by the security forces he formed in the state.

The group charged Soludo with creating a covert security organisation in the state while claiming ignorance regarding the loss of innocent lives in Anambra.

They made the accusations in a statement released on Friday by Emma Powerful, the organization’s media and publicity secretary.

Similar to his colleague, Hope Uzodimma, in Imo State, Powerful accused Soludo of creating Ebubeagu in Anambra under the guise of a joint security organisation made up of the Nigerian Army and other security services.

He asserted that the state administration had been allegedly “killing innocent citizens of the state while labelling them criminals” using the “secret” security group.

Therefore, the group requested that Soludo examine the various attacks, including kidnappings and killings of innocent persons, carried out by these security organisations in Anambra.

They cited the murder of a young innocent person in Abatete on the grounds that he might have been an IPOB member as an example.

The statement read, “The attention of IPOB has been drawn to the random killing of innocent people especially the youths of Anambra State by the Nigeria Army and the secret security outfit created by Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State.

“The unfortunate thing is that Soludo is claiming ignorance of the dirty job committed by these criminal security outfits, as innocent lives are being wasted in Anambra Stated.

“IPOB has no problem with anyone creating a security outfit to secure the land so long as the security outfit is not after the innocent Biafrans.

“It is important that Soludo call those secret security outfits and their handlers and military commander to order because they have turned to kidnappers who kidnap innocent citizens in the name of arrest and turn around to request huge amounts from their victims before they are released and those unable to pay are wasted.

“Example of such killings was the reckless killing of one innocent youth at Abatete on the suspicion that he was an IPOB member by trigger happy terrorist soldier on this security outfit on the mere suspicion of being an IPOB member.

“IPOB is not a terrorist group even Nigeria court and recently UN Group has confirmed so. Only in Nigeria that being an IPOB member is meted with instant killing by the same government sponsoring more than four different terrorist groups in Northern Nigeria.

“Soludo created secret security militia thinking that we will not know and they are now calling themselves Ebubeagu security militia.

“These hoodlums called themselves Soludo security are Ebubeagu in disguise. Their modus operandi is the same with that of Ebubeagu in Imo State.

“Soludo call Nigeria military and your Ebubeagu security outfits who murder people at random to order. Otherwise, we will use our strategy to stop their madness and mindless attacks and killing of our people.

“Soludo, we advise you to be careful not to behave like Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who is using Ebubeagu to terrorise his people. We are aware that most of their heinous crimes in the state you are not aware. Their handlers have turned them into another criminal which will be hard to stop.”

