IPOB appoints new commander, denies involvement in Uzodinma’s residence attack | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appointed a new commander following the killing of seven of its members by security agents on Saturday.

The erstwhile commander, Ikonso, was among the suspected militias killed during the raid on the group’s operational headquarter at Awomama Village, Oru East local government area of Imo State.

The IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emmanuel Powerful, who disclosed this when he appeared on a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, however, refused to disclose the name of the new commander.

He also distanced the group from Saturday’s attack on the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma Oru East local government area of the state.

But the spokesman expressed sadness at the killing of the group’s commander.

He said: “They can say whatever they like, but we are intact. Another commander has taken over. I won’t tell you (the name).

“But let speak briefly on the killing of our commander by the military. Yesterday (Saturday), Ikonso went to his village. They ambushed him with some politicians and they ordered the military to kill him. Imo State administrator knows very that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up.

“He ordered for the killing of this guy because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South-East governors established.

“The governor sent some people to meet him, but the guy refused that he cannot betray Biafra’s agitation and our leader – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Since then, they have been threatening him.

“In Imo State, they arrested more than 50 people and they have been going to people’s houses to arrest them; in Anambra, they arrested so many people; in Abia, they arrested so many people.”

“I want to tell you that neither IPOB nor the Eastern Security Network was responsible for the attack on Uzodinma’s residence.

“They are liars, and they are not saying the truth. They don’t want to tell the citizens that Nigeria is almost collapsing, and IPOB has decided that nothing will make them to back out on this course for Biafra restoration.”

