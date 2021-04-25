IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers
Gunmen on Saturday night killed six security operatives during attacks on checkpoints along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.
Sources said the gunmen killed four policemen and two soldiers at the Nigeria Customs Service and Joint Task Force (JTF) checkpoints in the area.
The attackers also set vehicles ablaze and carted away the slain security agents’ weapons after the attack.
The spokesman of the Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack to journalists on Sunday.
He was however silent on the number of security agents killed in the incident.
READ ASLO: IPOB confirms killing of commander by security agents, says ‘gov Uzondinma will pay dearly for atrocity’
The incident has been viewed as retaliatory attack by the gunmen following the killing of seven members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) including a top commander by security agents on Saturday.
The slain commander, who was simply identified as Ikonson, was killed alongside six other suspected militias during a raid by security agents on the operational headquarters of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Awomama Village, Oru East local government area of Imo State.
