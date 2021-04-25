Again, South-East governors, leaders meet on worsening insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

South-East governors and leaders from the region including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and monarchs met on Sunday to find a lasting solution to worsening security situation in the zone.

The meeting was held just 24 hours after gunmen attacked the residence of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Omuma Oru East local government area of the state and killed security guards.

It was the second meeting by the South-East leaders on the security challenges in the region this month.

In a communiqué issued at the meeting held in Enugu, the leaders agree that the newly established South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu would work with the police and other security agencies to protect lives and properties in the region.

They also set up the structure and operational modalities for the outfit.

The meeting was attended by governors David Umahi (Ebonyi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Imo State was represented by the Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku.

Also at the meeting were the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof, Obiozor; the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in South-East, Bishop Goddy Okafor; among mothers.

The South-East leaders also set up an Adversary Board for the security outfit and directed the Attorney Generals and Commissioners for Justice in the region to work with the Joint Security Committee and come up with the amendment of existing laws to accommodate the new outfit.

