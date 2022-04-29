IPOB charges Gov Uzodinma to return 500 Biafra youths allegedly taken to Abuja, killed

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday charged Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, to facilitate the return of 500 youths who were purportedly arrested in the state and transferred to Abuja.

Uzodinma, according to IPOB, should expedite the return of these youths before it loses its patience.

The group while asking for the return of the youths, in the same breath claimed it’s intelligence gathering had revealed that the youths had been killed somewhere in Kogi State while being returned to Imo State from Abuja.

IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful bemoaned the fact that approximately a year ago, Uzodinma urged security forces to arrest about 500 Biafra youths, and their locations remained unknown.

Powerful stated in a statement that the Governor would be held accountable if anything happened to them.

The statement reads partly: “This is also one year that Hope Uzodinma and his APC party invited the military to kill innocent citizens in Imo State and they arrested and abducted many people who they ferried to Abuja. We are also yet to see them.

“They abducted over 500 Biafra youths in Imo State since last year, and we want those youths back for prosecution if they think they committed any crime.

“We gathered through intelligence that those youths were actually being brought back from Abuja to Imo State but unfortunately Nigeria security agents who were escorting them executed them along the way of Abaji and Lokoja in Kogi State.

“We are about to exhaust our patience. Hope Uzodinma should please return those youths before we lose our patience.

“Hope Uzodinma should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to our comrades. He should not expect to conduct his daughter’s traditional wedding in Abuja while the Igbo youths he aided in their abduction were executed by security agents. The spirit of those youths won’t allow him to go on a celebration spree after making many innocent families childless.”

