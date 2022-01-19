IPOB denies operating camp in Anambra, accuses military of extrajudicial killings

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday dismissed the Nigerian Army’s claim on the killing of its members at a camp in Lilu, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Tuesday the military dislodged a group of IPOB members during a joint operation in the area.

He added that several members of IPOB and its armed unit were killed during a joint operation while the camp was sacked.

However, in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group denied operating any camp in Anambra State.

IPOB also dismissed report on confrontation between its members and the military.

The group also accused the army of killing innocent people and misrepresentation of facts.

The statement read: “We wish to reiterate that IPOB and ESN operatives have no camp in Lilu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“We are not militants and criminals and don’t need any camp in Ihiala LGA. We are identifiable and we are all over Biafra land and IPOB branches in the Diaspora.

“Nigerian security agencies are using the hatred they have on the people of Biafra, particularly IPOB and ESN members to unleash cruelty on the people living in these communities where they suspect that criminals are taking refuge.

“If criminals take refuge in any community in Biafra land, that doesn’t make them IPOB members or ESN operatives.

“We have also not said there are no more criminal gangs in Biafra land just like in every other country, even in the advanced Western nations.

“But we won’t accept the tagging of every criminal element found in Biafra as an IPOB member or ESN operative.

“Recall that some of these criminals were already mentioned by IPOB leadership sometime during a broadcast. IPOB leadership said these criminals were unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens in some communities.

“Some of these hoodlums were a creation of wicked politicians in their desperation to discredit IPOB and ESN.”

