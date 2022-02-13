Politics
IPOB faction working with Umahi against Nnamdi Kanu —Ex-Biafra Radio head, Ekpa
Self-styled disciple of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and one-time Director General of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has accused the proscribed group’s Directorate of State (DoS), of working in concert with Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to undermine Kanu and the group’s general interest.
Ekpa, who was unceremoniously removed after just one week in charge of the Biafran pirate radio station for acts that were seen as against the group, took to his Facebook page on Sunday to claim that the Biafran DoS led by Chika Edoziem, was conniving with Umahi to creat a parallel group to counter the controversial sit-at-home exercise in the southeast region.
According to the Finland-based Ekpa, Edoziem is averse to the sit-at-home, whilst his own breakaway faction known as ‘IPOB Autopilot’, continues to support the exercise despite its suspension by the leadership of the Igbo separatist group.
READ ALSO: IPOB accuses Uzodinma, security agents of orchestrating killings in South-East
“When they tell you that Umahi is creating parallel group to counter IPOB sit at home, he was talking about DOS.
“Today, while we the IPOB Autopilot continue to push sit-at-home, DOS and their E-rat, Chika Edoziem, are countering the sit-at-home just exactly the way Umahi wanted it. Now you know!” Ekpa said in the post.
