IPOB may not be responsible for South-East attacks —Gov Umahi | Ripples Nigeria

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has exonerated the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over allegations of their complicity in attacks on police formations across the South East.

Ripples Nigeria had reported an increasing spate of attacks on police facilities which resulted in accusations and counter-accusations between the IPOB and the DSS.

Nonetheless, Umahi during an interview on Channels TV breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday, disclosed that IPOB is not culpable for the attacks and current insecurity in the region.

The governor further explained that it would defeat the mandate of IPOB since a majority of the police casualties are from the South East.

He said, “What is happening now is that some criminals will go and commit crime and say they are IPOB so that they will play into the prosecution of IPOB by the federal government.



“IPOB have said that they are not responsible for the attacks on police stations. They have said they are not into terrorism, banditry, or criminality.

“The other day in Ebonyi State, the criminals attacked a police station and carted away arms. The next day, they went to rob with the arms, and fortunately, they were caught. So, these are just criminals carrying out these stray.”

