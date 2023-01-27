IPOB raises fresh alarm on Kanu’s health

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) alleged on Friday that the Federal Government has concluded plans to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.

In a statement issued in Owerri, Imo State, by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the group claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS) was starving Kanu who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

IPOB added that the DSS only gives Kanu bread and water twice a day, and denies him adequate medication for his ailment.

The group raised a similar alarm on the activist’s health last year.

The statement read: “For the first time, we have seen Nnamdi KANU complain for his life. He complained very sadly that he was dying slowly. He also complained bitterly that the DSS had subjected him to drug abuse as medication required for two weeks is provided for only eight days.

“He complained that he hadn’t been allowed to see any doctor since the second week of December 2022, and DSS has refused to take him to the doctor despite his deteriorating health. He says his internal organs are badly affected, yet the DSS has refused to take him to a hospital.

“He also complained bitterly about pain and sound in his left ear where he was tortured in Kenya before being Extraordinarily Renditioned to Nigeria.

“Kanu complained about poor feeding, worsening his health. Most times, he is fed only bread morning and night as DSS said feeding him is getting too expensive.

“All Nigerians, especially lawyers, should know that a bad legal precedent is being set as anybody can be detained even without a charge citing his case as judicial precedent.

“We cannot afford to allow Nigeria Government to systematically eliminate our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU who is illegally detained against Court verdicts.

“IPOB is still civil and peaceful, but the consequences of not releasing Mazi Nnamdi KANU alive and well will be left to be imagined.”

