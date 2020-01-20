IPOB unsure if Kanu will attend parent’s funeral

The proscribed separatist movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday said no decision has been taken on whether its leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be in the country to attend his parents’ burial on the 14th of February, 2020.

The group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful also declared as mere speculation, reports that Kanu would be available in the country for the burial.

It would be recalled that Kanu, who was undergoing trial in an Abuja court for treasonable felony, was on bail after several months in detention.

He however jumped bail by disappearing from the country in circumstances still shrounded in secrecy, after the invasion of his country home by soldiers in 2017.

Read also: N/DELTA ABANDONED PROJECTS: We’ll recover all money paid to contractors ― Akpabio

His father, the traditional ruler of Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia in Abia State and mother died in quick succession and are billed for burial on February 14.

Dispelling a report by a national daily, Emma Powerful said it was not true that IPOB had informed anyone about Kanu’s return for the burial.

“IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader at this event.

“However, arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.

“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period has yet to be finalised and as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect.

“IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future”, Powerful said in a statement on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions