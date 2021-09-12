IPOB’s sit-at-home order against Igbo interest – Ex-gov Nnamani

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, on Sunday decried the sit-at-home order, issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East.

He, therefore, urged the group to stop the directive.

Nnamani, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and social life in the South-East to its knees.

He also condemned the attack on citizens going about their legitimate businesses over the sit-at-home order.

Nnamani, who is also the Chairman of Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, said the Igbo character was defined by hard work, adding that the directive was against the South-East interest.

IPOB had in July ordered a sit-at-home directive in the South-East in a bid to press home the demand for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said: “Most of our people live on a daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

“How does enslaving our people and denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward. We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order.”

The ex-governor urged all men and women of goodwill to prevail on those behind the sit-at-home order to restore normalcy in the region.

