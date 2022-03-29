Is your life better now in 2022 under APC?, PDP asks Nigerians

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the current administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging Nigerians into penury due to its appalling economic policies.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary made this assertion on Monday in a statement titled ‘Lai Mohammed’s press conference, another APC’s anthology of lies – PDP’.

This was in response to a press conference by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in which he listed the federal government’s achievements including food sufficiency, particularly in rice production.

According to Ologunagba, the FG’s claims of an increase in food sufficiency is fallacious, considering the high inflation rate and the shrinking purchasing power of the average Nigerian.

“Yet Lai Mohammed provocatively claims that Nigerians are better off under the APC. Nigerians know better and the question to ask is, is your life better now in 2022 under the APC than it was in 2015 under the PDP?”, he queried.

The PDP further dismissed “the press conference addressed March 28, 2022, by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as another anthology of lies, false and bogus performance claims by the failed and rudderless APC administration.

“It is ludicrous that the APC government went to the media to list non-existence roads, bridges, agricultural and health projects as achievements. More pathetic is the APC’s attempt to claim credit for development projects initiated and implemented by successive PDP administrations including in our railways, aviation, agricultural, healthcare, education, telecommunications, banking and manufacturing sectors among others.

“The APC government is also claiming credit for critical projects in various parts of the country which are being funded by resources mobilized by the PDP administrations under the framework of counterpart funding from International Partners and bodies.

PDP begs Nigerians not to lose hope amidst hardship, insecurity

“The APC government has a corruption record (second most corrupt in West Africa and 154 out of 180 in Global Corruption Index), over 33 per cent unemployment rate, a weakened currency at over N500 to a dollar, N33tn foreign debt and still counting and the siphoning of over N16tn by APC leaders.”

Mohammed, on Monday, accused the opposition of spreading calumny and misinformation capable of plunging the country into another crisis akin to the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

“How do you explain their threat of another EndSars that pushed Nigeria to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation’s state of affairs?,” the Minister queried.

