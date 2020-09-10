It’s absurd, impractical to replace striking doctors with corps members —Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has described the order issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria to “immediately” commence the use of consultants and doctors of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to provide routine services in hospitals, as absurd and impracticable.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Sani reacted to the order by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who gave the directive in reaction to the nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors protesting the non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard allowance and other demands.

He told the federal government to instead, meet the demands of the doctors, adding that not every Nigerian can afford medical tourism abroad like politicians who have stashed cash away.

Sani’s tweet reads thus: “It’s absurd and impracticable for the Minister of Health to direct public hospitals to replace striking Doctors with Youth Corps members.

“The Government should concede to the demands of the Doctors. Not every Nigerian can afford medical tourism to Europe or Asia.”

The Minister of Health also ordered Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors of federal tertiary hospitals that staffers should “be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services’ disruption when applicable and affordable”.

