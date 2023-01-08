Iwobi out for three weeks with ankle injury

Alex Iwobi of Everton is anticipated to miss three weeks after rupturing ankle ligaments during Friday’s loss to Manchester United.

At Old Trafford, the Toffees were defeated 3-1 in the FA Cup third round match.

After a challenge by United’s Tyrell Malacia in the second half, the Super Eagles star was carried off the field on a stretcher.

The injury is a further setback for Everton, who last week’s humiliating home loss to Brighton caused them to slip into the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Conor Coady, a defender, acknowledged that they are in “a horrible spot,” but they have shown that they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard, who is under fire.

Everton will face Southampton next on Saturday in the Premier League.

