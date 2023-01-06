Sports
Iwobi injured as Man Utd beat Everton to advance in FA Cup
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi picked up an injury during Everton’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Iwobi, whose side had been struggling lately, was taken off on a stretcher in the 51st minute of the game while he was in pain.
Everton were holding their hosts 1-1 at the time following an opener by Antony in the third minute and a 14th-minute equaliser by Conor Coady.
But Coady would later score an own goal a minute later, finishing off a brilliant run by Marcus Rashford, to hand the lead.
Read Also: Iwobi gives Lampard credit for current form at Everton
Everton pushed on and thought they had gotten another equaliser late on but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort was ruled out by VAR.
In injury time, Ben Godfrey bundled over Alejandro Garnacho in the box and the referee points to the spot as Rashford converted the penalty to seal the win.
Manchester United are now in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Defeat means more trouble for Toffees boss, Frank Lampard.
The other third round games will be played this weekend, with other Premier League sides including Liverpool, Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester City all billed to play.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...