Sports
Iwuala pens three-year deal with Tunisian club Esperance
Super Eagles forward, Anayo Iwuala has signed for Tunisian Club Esperance Sportive De Tunis.
Iwuala penned a three-year contract with the club, according to the official announcement on Monday.
The 22-year-old, who has featured four times for the national team, has been a foward with eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba.
Read Also: Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
According to reports, Iwuala will earn around $45,000 as monthly salary at the club, with Enyimba to get around $500,000 as transfer fee.
The forward scored a brace in his last appearance for the Peoples Elephants against Dakkada last week in the Nigerian topflight.
