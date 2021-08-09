Iwuala pens three-year deal with Tunisian club Esperance

Super Eagles forward, Anayo Iwuala has signed for Tunisian Club Esperance Sportive De Tunis.

Iwuala penned a three-year contract with the club, according to the official announcement on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who has featured four times for the national team, has been a foward with eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba.

According to reports, Iwuala will earn around $45,000 as monthly salary at the club, with Enyimba to get around $500,000 as transfer fee.

The forward scored a brace in his last appearance for the Peoples Elephants against Dakkada last week in the Nigerian topflight.

