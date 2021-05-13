Iyabo Ojo publishes conversation with Yomi Fabiyi to reveal he apologized | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and Yomi Fabiyi have continued to drag themselves on social media after she slammed a N100 million lawsuit against him on Wednesday.

In a conversation that she published on her Instagram, the actress revealed that the actor apologized for cyberbullying.

In the post, Fabiyi told Ojo about the “kind regard” he has for her and said he will be the last one to “come for your words or post”.

He also told the actress that her remarks made him an easy target for cyberbullies.

She went on to caption the chats with a quote where she warned Fabiyi that she’s not the one to mess with.

Here is the chat that she shared on social media.

She also warned the actor that he can’t make peace with her on WhatsApp then go online to use her name to chase clout.

