Baba Ijesha to remain in Police custody till Judiciary staff resume ---Lagos CP | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has stated that embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor, will remain in custody till when judiciary workers end their ongoing strike.

The Commissioner stated this while addressing Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, who staged a protest on Wednesday, May 12 at Panti, the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Recall Fabiyi led protesters to the station, demanding the release of his colleague, Baba Ijesha over the continuous detention, which he described as “illegal.”

READ ALSO: BABA IJESHA: Yomi Fabiyi mocks Iyabo Ojo’s N100m defamation suit against him

The police commissioner disclosed that Baba Ijesha has been held in custody based on legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state Ministry of Justice and after a prima facie case had been established against him.

He also revealed that Baba Ijesha’s continuous detention will be reviewed should the JUSUN strike come to an end.

By Adekunle Fajana

Join the conversation

Opinions