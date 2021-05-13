Nigerian artiste, Victony undergoes surgery weeks after accident | Ripples Nigeria

Budding Nigerian rapper, Victony who was involved in a motor accident which claimed one life has now undergone a successful surgery.

This is coming a couple of weeks after his reported accident.

According to a statement released by KVLT on Twitter, the fledgling rapper is said to be recovering from the surgery and has been taken away from the Intensive Care Unit.

“We are pleased to announce that Vict0ny who on the 26th of April, 2021 was involved in a fatal car accident and sustained severe injuries/fractures has successfully undergone all surgeries and is currently recuperating. He has left the ICU and is in high spirits,” part of the statement read.

READ ALSO: Rapper Victony to undergo surgery after auto accident

https://help.twitter.com/en/twitter-for-websites-ads-info-and-privacy

By Adekunle Fajana

Join the conversation

Opinions