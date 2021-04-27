Rapper Victony to undergo surgery after auto accident | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Victony who was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday, is to undergo surgery.

Ripples Nigeri gathered that one life was lost during the unfortunate incident.

According to reports, the rapper, Victony, and others in the vehicle were returning home from the birthday party of singer, Oxlade when the accident happened.

The talent manager, Dafe, took to his Twitter page during the early hours of Tuesday, April 27 to announce the shocking news.

“Yesterday at early hours of the morning, @vict0ny was involved in a fatal accident which claimed Doyin’s life and left 3 others. #PrayForVictony,” he tweeted.

Yesterday at early hours of the morning, @vict0ny was involved in a fatal accident which claimed Doyin’s life and left 3 others.#PrayForVictony pic.twitter.com/LX9hEFezSf — #PRAYFORVICTONY (@_thedafe) April 27, 2021

He continued;

“Victony was unfortunately severely injured and he’s set to undergo a Surgery Today. Please let’s all say a prayer for Victony #prayforvictony.”

Victony is signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The up-and-coming rapper released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.

He was a student of the Imo State University when he released the EP.

