Jamb makes NIN mandatory for 2021 UTME registration, sets exam date | Ripples Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), noting that the National Identity Number (NIN) was a mandatory requirement for registration.

The Board disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin, saying all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration.

According to the statement, the Board also accredited about 700 centres across the country, where registration would take place.

“The approved schedule for registration and examination are that registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with UTME candidates. There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents.

“Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24. UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021,’’ the statement read.

The statement noted that the registration fee for 2021 application documents remained N3, 500 and N500 for the recommended Reading Text, adding that the venues of the examination would be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town.

Meanwhile, the Board said further information regarding the registration processes and requirements would be made available on its official website from April 5.

