Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross-River governorship race under APC

Godswill Edward, a son-in-law to the former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, signified his intention to vie for the Cross-River State Governorship position in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edward, who is also the Special Adviser on Sports and Cinematography to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Calabar.

According to him, his desire to be in the contest was to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation in the state.

He also noted that it was time for a generational shift in the state where youths should brace up and take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity in governance.

“It is on that basis that I am running for governor, to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation.

“My agenda is to consolidate; let us get what our leaders have done and built over time for the good and growth of the state.

“Let us consolidate on People, Policy and Infrastructure with a view to getting Cross River working.

“We need to look at all of these and build the confidence of our investors to grow the state,” he said.

On the issue of rotational zoning of power in the state, Edward said that he doesn’t believe in zoning, hence the field should be open for all aspirants to show their competence and capacity by convincing the people of what they have to offer them.

According to him, it was wrong to build an ethnic divide in the state, adding that Cross River needs a governor for all, not a regional or zonal governor.

“We need to raise leaders who are statesmen to lead the state and leaders who are nationalists to unite Nigeria.

“Power should not be restricted to any region for now. I am a Crossriverian and I am running for the governorship of the state, not for a particular section,” he maintained.

He promised to revive the tourism sector of the state by ensuring that Cross River receives the highest level of tourism flow.

Jonathan is a leading member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and there have been rumors of plans to convince him to join the APC to vie for the presidency again in 2023.

