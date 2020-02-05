Judge orders divorced wife not to marry until after 3 months

An Area Court Judge in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Abdulkadri Ibrahim has ordered a housewife, Risikat Ajape, whose marriage he dissolved on Wednesday, not to remarry until after three months.

Risiskat had approached the court to dissolve her 13-year-old marriage to Ambali, claiming that she no longer loves him and cannot continue to make herself unhappy by staying in the union.

She also accused Ambali of being irresponsible and refusing to take care of their three children.

She further prayed the court to grant her the custody of their three children and order Ambali to pay her N15,000 monthly for the school fees and feeding of the children.

In his response, Ambali asked the court to grant Risikat’s prayers but insisted that he cannot afford N15,000 per month for school fees and feeding for the children.

The judge thereafter granted their prayers by dissolving the marriage and ordering Risikat not to remarry until after three months.

