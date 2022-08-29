JUST IN: Again, ASUU dashes hope of universities resuming, extends strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again dashed hopes that universities in the country would soon resume, after the union decided on an extension of its over six months old strike action.

It was gathered that the union took this decision at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Sunday, but extending into the early hours of Monday.

ASUU had declared the commencement of a strike on Monday, February 14, 2022.

More details coming…

