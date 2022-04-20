JUST IN: APC fixes May 30, 31 for presidential primaries, aspirants to pay N100m for forms

The ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APc’s) National Executive Committee (NWC) on Wednesday announced the date for its presidential primaries.

The primaries to pick party candidates for the general elections in 2023 will be held on May 30 and 31.

This was revealed by the party’s spokesperson, Felix Morka, at the end of a closed-door meeting of the NEC in Abuja.

The ruling party has also set May 18 as the date for governorship primaries, according to Morka, who also stated that the sale of expressions of interest and nomination papers will begin this Saturday.

Members who want to run in the All Progressives Congress‘s (APC) presidential primaries must pay N100 million for nomination and expression of interest forms.

Similarly, candidates seeking the party’s ticket to run for governorship positions in their respective states must pay N50 million for nomination and expression of interest forms.

President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Progressive Governors Forum, state chairmen, previous governors, and many other party stakeholders were present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, advised members to restrain their egos, which he said was the source of division and divisiveness in the party.

Prior to the 2023 general election, he claimed that the party would address all grievances inside the party.

