JUST IN: Gov Buni not returning as Acting Chairman of APC, Buhari approved his sack —El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Wednesday the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, would not return as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The governor, who stated this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved Buni’s removal shortly before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

READ ALSO: Salihu Lukman, former PGF DG, slams Buni over leadership crisis in APC

He also confirmed that there were plans by the Yobe governor’s supporters to scuttle the APC national convention slated for March 26.

