Politics
JUST IN: Gov Buni not returning as Acting Chairman of APC, Buhari approved his sack —El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Wednesday the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, would not return as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.
The governor, who stated this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved Buni’s removal shortly before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.
READ ALSO: Salihu Lukman, former PGF DG, slams Buni over leadership crisis in APC
He also confirmed that there were plans by the Yobe governor’s supporters to scuttle the APC national convention slated for March 26.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...