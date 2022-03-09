Buhari knew Senate will reject his request on Electoral Act – Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Sheu Sani, said on Wednesday he was not surprised the Senate rejected President Buhari’s request for amendment of the contentious section 84 (12) in Electoral Act.

President Buhari had a few days ago written the National Assembly to amend the section which required political office holders to resign their appointments at least three months before their parties’ primaries or conventions if they are contesting in the elections.

The upper legislative chamber rejected the President’s request at Wednesday’s plenary.

After the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, led the debate for the second reading of the bill, the lawmakers voted “No” when it was put to vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Sani, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said the President was fully aware that his request would not be granted by the National Assembly.

He said the Senate action was a clear manifestation of deception evident in the country’s polity, stressing Nigerians should not take it as something serious.

Sani wrote: “If you think that the President is not aware that the Senate will throw out the amendment of the electoral act, then you don’t know the art of political deception. The political appointees are now on their own.”

