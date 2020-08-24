Lagos Health commissioner, Abayomi, tests positive for covid-19

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi has treated positive for covid-19.

The news of Abayomi testing positive to the dreaded virus was announced on Monday by Gawat Jubril, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos State on new media.

The tweet, also posted on the Twitter handle of the Health Commissioner and Deputy Incident Commander on COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State read:

“FLASH: The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested POSITIVE to the Corona Virus … he is doing well no symptoms .. will begin 14 days self-isolation and home care immediately… continues to discharge his duty as Deputy Incident Commander.”

A Sunday update on COVID-19 disease by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Lagos State, which has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria recorded a significant increase in fresh cases of the virus with 404 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours increasing the state’s figures to 17,764.

Prof Abayomi also confirmed his COVID-19 status, and said he and his family members were responding positively to treatment.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi: “With utmost sense of responsibility, I am obliged to make it known to the general public that I have tested positive to #COVID19.

“Consequently, I have proceeded on a 14 days self- isolation and treatment at home.

“Nevertheless, I remain committed to continue to discharge my duties as the Commissioner for Health and Deputy Incident Commander for #COVID19 responses in Lagos State.

“I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against #COVID19.

“I have the full support of the Incident Commander and Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu, the entire Cabinet of the Government of Lagos State as well as my team @LSMOH to put this behind as soon as possible.

“I wish to however assure you all that my family members and I are fine and are responding positively to treatment.

“Let’s us continue to #Maskup and maintain #PhysicalDistancing as well as other established protocols for #COVID19 prevention as appropriate.”

