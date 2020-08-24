COVID-19: Lagos records 404 fresh cases of virus infections in 24-hrs

Lagos State, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has recorded a significant increase in fresh cases of the virus with 404 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours, increasing the state’s figures to 17,764.

This was confirmed on Sunday in the latest update revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which stated that Lagos has 404 new cases out of the 601 confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours from 21 states.

The update further revealed that 684 patients who were treated and had fully recovered, were discharged, making the number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state at 15,209.

The update by the NCDC added that five persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 997 to 1,002.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 52,227.

Meanwhile, 38,945 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

