COVID-19: Lagos govt deploys 48 safety marshals to jetties

The Lagos State government has deployed 48 COVID-19 safety marshals to jetties across the state in a bid to check the spread of the virus among residents.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mr. Lanre Mojola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the LSSC, Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) had trained and deployed 48 volunteers as COVID-19 safety marshals to jetties across the state.

He said the safety marshals were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that commuters would wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and provide safety briefings to commuters before trip.

Mojola said: “The safety marshals are trained on safety standards and protocols to ensure the safety of citizens seeking to commute through the waterways.

“The importance of taking safety as a collective responsibility is that everyone has to play their part in order to complement the efforts of the Lagos State government in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.”

He also urged operators of bars, restaurants, hotels and other social centres in the state to register their business with the commission.

