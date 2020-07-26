JUST IN.... Nigerian govt doles out N162.5bn for 44 roads. See breakdown

The Federal Government has released a total of N162.5 billion for the reconstruction of 44 roads scattered across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs (Office of the Vice President), Ajuri Ngalele, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Sunday, provided a breakdown of the roads and the amount paid out to the contractors.

He also challenges Nigerians to track the projects, and hold the contractors accountable.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had during the week, said government is set to fix 44 roads with the Sukuk funds raised in the bond market.

Read also: INVESTIGATION…. ABIA STATE: Federal roads in bad shape, as run-away contractors abandon projects

Fashola disclosed this when the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed presented him with the sovereign Sukuk symbolic cheque of N162.55 billion to him in Abuja.

The release of the fund to the contractors also represented the full release of the money appropriated for road projects in the 2020 federal budget.

Fashola, at the presentation, had assured investors in the Sukuk fund that government would ensure judicious use of the money.

“I assure you that we value that trust from the evidence of what has happened in Sukuk one, and Sukuk two, your trust is not misplaced and it will not be misplaced in the 44 road projects that will benefit from this Sukuk,” he said, adding that the public roads that will benefit from the fund would come from all 6 geopolitical areas, with the North-Central getting eight roads, eight roads for the Northeast, North-West seven roads, South-East five roads, South-South 10 roads, and South-West six roads.

Ngalele, in his updates on the disbursement of the fund, however provided the list of the roads and how much of the Sukuk fund went to each.

Find the breakdown below:

Join the conversation

Opinions