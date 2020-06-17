Fashola reacts, says it’s “ridiculous” for airline CEO to link him with Naira Marley

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday, reacted to the ongoing controversies where an aviation company said it mistook Nigerian singer, Naira Marley for him.

He said in compliance to the coronavirus movement restriction, he has not travelled out of the federal capital city, Abuja, since March 22.

On Tuesday, an aviation company, Executive Jets Services Limited had apologised to government saying it mistook Naira Marley for the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola after its operations were suspended by the federal government for flying the artiste to Abuja for a concert, in contravention of COVID-19 lockdown directives.

But in a statement by his media aide, Hakeem Bello, the minister stated that it was “ridiculous” to attempt to link the minister with a non-compliant airline recently taken to Abuja for a live concert by the controversial singer, Naira Marley.

“The attention of the Office of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has been drawn to a letter signed by the Chairman/CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku concerning a flight it operated to Abuja last weekend,” Mr Bello said in the statement.

“For purposes of clarity and in order to set the records straight, the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the lockdown.

“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon. Minister with any non-compliant flight.”

