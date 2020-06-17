COVID-19: Lagos doctors threaten to go on strike

Doctors in the employ of the Lagos State Government have threatened to down tools if their demands are not met after the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued on June 4.

The Chairman of the Medical Guild, Lagos State, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, in a statement on Tuesday, said issues that warranted the ultimatum include challenges in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it concerns testing capacity for health care workers and patients in hospitals; shortage of Personal Protective Equipment in isolation centres and hospitals; non-inclusion of the Guild and other health care workers unions in decision making with the attendant increase in health care workers infection, morbidity and mortality.

He further stated that other contending issues were non implementation of MoU between the federal government and national associations/unions of health workers by the Lagos State Government on health insurance, hazard allowances and other palliatives for health workers, as well as the shortage of doctors.

Sodipo said: “The Guild has reiterated to state government on multiple occasions, our resolve to dialogue on these issues, however, we are ready to safeguard the lives of Lagosians and members with any action necessary for public interest and this includes the withdrawal of service after the date of the ultimatum.

“We strongly believe that the concerns noted above can be resolve and further action averted by proactive measures from the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies as indications are that the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is ready to do everything necessary to mitigate these challenges.”

