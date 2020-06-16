We won’t patronize your “useless airline again”, Naira Marley replies aviation company

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley on Tuesday replied an aviation company, Executive Services Limited that called him “useless,” after saying it mistook him for the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

The leader of the Marlian movement said via his Twitter account, that thousands of his followers travel monthly with “excuetive jet”, and that they would boycott the airline.

“Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month, he said in a series of tweets.

In yet another tweet, the musician stated that it was not only defamatory, but also oppressive, for the airline’s chief executive to refer to him and his team as “a bunch of useless people”.

He also assured the aviation company that it will no longer be patronized.

The company had earlier called the singer and his crew “bunch of useless people,” in an apology tendered to the Ministry of Aviation following it’s suspension upon violation of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions order.

Recall that the aviation company had flown the singer into Abuja to perform over the weekend.

“We won’t be using ur useless airline again for calling us useless, he said.

“Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did.

BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.

Naira Marley.

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fasholaFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy and u was begging me to tag y’all”, part of his tweet read.

