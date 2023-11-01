JUST IN: NLC President, Ajaero, reportedly arrested in Imo

Reports reaching Ripples Nigeria indicate that the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade, Joe Ajaero has been whisked away by the Police at the ongoing protest in Imo State.

According to reports, miscreants have also descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members.

The whereabouts of the NLC President is said to be unknown as heavily armed security personnel took him away.

It would be recalled that the NLC had said it would begin protests in Imo State from November 1 over alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government.

Ajaero had said: “NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.

“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023.

“This is to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.”

