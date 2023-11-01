Politics
JUST IN: NLC President, Ajaero, reportedly arrested in Imo
Reports reaching Ripples Nigeria indicate that the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade, Joe Ajaero has been whisked away by the Police at the ongoing protest in Imo State.
According to reports, miscreants have also descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members.
The whereabouts of the NLC President is said to be unknown as heavily armed security personnel took him away.
It would be recalled that the NLC had said it would begin protests in Imo State from November 1 over alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government.
READ ALSO:NLC threatens to boycott any FG meeting on palliatives attended by minister Lalong
Ajaero had said: “NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.
“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.
“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023.
“This is to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...