The now former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that dissolved the National Working Committee effectively bringing his tenure to an end.
Details coming…
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Farewell Oshiomhole, you’re the architect of your misfortunes — Senior lawyer, Bamgbose - June 27, 2020
- JUST IN… NWC DISSOLUTION: Oshiomhole gives in, says ‘I accept NEC decision’ - June 27, 2020
- RIPPLESNIGERIA POLL: Who would you vote in the Edo guber election; Obaseki or Ize-Iyamu? - June 27, 2020