JUST IN… NWC DISSOLUTION: Oshiomhole gives in, says ‘I accept NEC decision’

June 27, 2020
The now former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that dissolved the National Working Committee effectively bringing his tenure to an end.

Details coming…

