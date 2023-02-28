JUST IN: PDP, Labour Party, ADC demand for cancellation of election, fresh poll

The trio of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Labour Party (LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the just concluded presidential election and called for its cancellation.

The political parties have therefore called for fresh elections, as they alleged that the Saturday, February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections were manipulated by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The parties made the demands on in Abuja on Tuesday at a joint press conference addressed by Labour Party (LP) National chairman, Julius Abure; the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and ADC national chairman, Ralph Nwosu.

The political parties also demanded the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu.

The three parties all agreed that the February 25 presidential election was “irretrievably compromised” and as such, should be cancelled while a fresh election should be conducted.

The parties alleged that the presidential and National Assembly elections conducted throughout the country were massively manipulated by officials of INEC at polling units by their failure to upload results electronically on the commission’s Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

Abure, who addressed journalists on behalf of the parties, said,

“This election is not free and far from being fair. There are ongoing cancellation of results from areas of strength of the opposition parties.”

Abure said the three parties had declared a vote of no confidence on Yakubu and have asked him to “immediately step aside for an unbiased person to take over and conduct a fresh election.”

He added that the deliberate refusal of the INEC chairman to respect the upload of results electronically as stipulated by Section 60 of the Electoral Act 2022 was unacceptable.

“The results so far released by INEC has shown the monumental disparities between what the party agents signed and what INEC officials have announced in Abuja.

“To add to this, the manual transmission of results has compromised the integrity of the election process,” Abure said.

