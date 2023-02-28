Rivers collation officer suspends result announcement over death threats

The Rivers State Collation Officer for last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, Prof Charles Adias, has suspended the collation of results in the state following alleged threats to life.

Adias, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, and appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told reporters at the resumption of collation at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the threats to his life and members of his family, were coming from supporters of a particular political party, which informed the decision to suspend the exercise.

“I have been receiving threats, messages and calls to my life and that of my family for two days now. My picture is all over the social media that I was sent to rig the elections in Rivers State.

“Every one hour, I receive more that one million calls of threats to my life and other things.

“I hereby stand down collation until INEC and security agencies can guarantee my safety to continue this national assignment,” Prof. Adias said.

