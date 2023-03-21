JUST IN: PDP unseats APC in Zamfara, as Lawal wins governorship election

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the governorship election in Zamfara state, taking the government house from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Tuesday declared Dauda Lawal of the PDP as winner of the governorship.

He polled a total of 377,726 votes, beating the APC candidate, and incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle who got 311,976 votes.

Details coming…

