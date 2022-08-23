JUST IN: US to return another $23m Abacha loot, Nigeria already has plans for it

The Nigerian and US governments have struck a deal on repatriating of about $23 million from recovered loot of former military dictator, Gen Sani Abacha.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Abubakar Malami on Tuesday.

While Mr. Malami signed on behalf of the Nigerian government, the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard signed on the behalf of the U.S government.

According to Mr Malami, the fund when returned will be invested in three ongoing projects by the Federal Government, including the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna road and the 2nd Niger Bridge.

