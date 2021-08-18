Kaduna govt orders JSS 3 students to resume classes

The Kaduna State government on Wednesday directed students in Junior Secondary School 3 in the state to resume classes in readiness for their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The BECE will start on August 23 in schools across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, gave the directive in a statement in Kaduna.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had last month ordered the closure of schools over the worsening insecurity in the state.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has approved the resumption of JSS III students who are scheduled to write the 2021 National Examination Council’s BECE between August 23 and September 6, 2021.

“Secondary Schools are hereby directed to resume operations, but only for JSS III students, with effect from August 18.”

Muhammad directed the students to appear in mufti in schools.

